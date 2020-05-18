Amanda Holden takes drastic steps to get her teenage daughter's attention

Amanda Holden resorted to desperate measures to get her teenage daughter's attention at the weekend. The Heart FM star teamed up with her youngest daughter Hollie as they attempted to distract 14-year-old Lexi from her phone. Amanda shared a TikTok video on her Instagram account, which shows Lexi laying on the grass in the sunshine, totally absorbed in her mobile. Hollie, eight, then appears on the screen, dressed up in a princess outfit as she dances past her big sister. Amanda follows closely behind, wearing a black dress and a matching hat, and scooting along on a white horse. Lexi is momentarily distracted by her mum, who waves as she passes by, but immediately returns to her screen. "When you still can't get your teenage daughter's attention," Amanda, 49, captioned the post.

Amanda shares her two daughters with husband of 11 years, Chris Hughes. The couple recently enjoyed a very special date night, thanks to their two girls, with Amanda sharing a sweet snapshot on her Instagram account. "So tonight was the first time Chris had dinner out (in the campervan in the driveway)! Our beautiful girls decorated it and @thelittleindiankitchen provided the most delicious takeaway #datenight," she captioned the snap.

The family are currently self-isolating in their beautiful Surrey mansion; they also own a country property in the Cotswolds. Amanda recently gave fans a tour of her home, which has a number of bold interior features, from a retro Coca-Colas vending machine, and a red-white and green striped Lambretta scooter, to a music area complete with drum kit, grand piano and guitars.

Amanda with her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

While the house looks absolutely pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."