Katy Perry delights fans with latest baby update amid Orlando Bloom's search for dog Mighty The American Idol star is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting ready to meet their baby daughter, and ahead of her due date, the American Idol star shared a new photo of her blossoming bump. The award-winning singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of herself posing in a personalised Smile crop top, and another picture of herself modelling a matching face mask, both of which were made to promote her latest single. In the caption, the mum-to-be wrote: "Never too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask," along with information on where to purchase the merchandise.

Fans were quick to comment on Katy's baby bump, with one writing: "That's a beautiful photo of you and your glorious baby belly. Good luck with everything," while another wrote: "You look great Katy, not long now." A third added: "You have the pregnancy glow."

Katy is yet to disclose her due date or month, but previously revealed that her daughter would be born "in the summer", meaning that it could be a matter of weeks before she gives birth.

Katy Perry revealed her growing baby bump while wearing a Smile crop top

While it is a very exciting time for Katy and Orlando, the pair are also facing heartache after the Pirates of the Caribbean star's beloved dog Mighty went missing last week. The couple have been pictured looking for the labradoodle around their home in Montecito, California, and are offering a reward for his safe return.

The singer is expecting her first baby this summer

On Monday, Orlando penned an emotional message on Instagram, alongside photos of himself and Mighty, describing the situation as a "waking nightmare". He wrote: "I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.

Orlando Bloom is hoping to hear good news about missing dog Mighty

"I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.

"Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now.

"I am a devoted father and partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family."

