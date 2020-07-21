Sia reveals what Kim Kardashian is really like behind closed doors The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with the award-winning singer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hit headlines this week following the award-winning singer's political rally in South Carolina over the weekend. The dad-of-four addressed everything from abortion to Plan B and caused a Twitter storm with his controversial comments, including personal details about his family. While Kim and her family are yet to speak out about Kanye's appearance – which has left many fans worried – family friend Sia has given an incredible insight into her friendship with Kim and Kanye and how they made her feel safe whenever she was in their presence while appearing on Mix 104.1's Karson and Kennedy Talk with Famous People on Monday.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hit headlines this week

Sia said of the Kardashian siblings: "I love those girls... I only met them in the last couple of years, but the last couple of years have been hard... I wasn’t joking when I said that I think editing the movie made me sick. And wanting it to be exceptional made me sick, and insecurity made me sick. So, I literally didn’t leave the house for maybe three years, except for every Sunday when I would go to (Kanye’s) Sunday Service because the singing was so incredible. And I just happened to meet Kim through Jennifer Lopez because of a song I wrote for her for a movie and Kim was helping her promote it.

Sia revealed Kim made her feel safe whenever she was in her presence

"When I met them, I felt safe. It was so weird, I felt safe. And I was doing a lot of complex PTSD trauma recovery in the last three years. I didn’t realize all of my diagnoses had been wrong. I’ve only ever had complex PTSD. And I would be with them on Sundays, and a group of their friends, and afterward, sometimes we would go to Kourtney’s house and swim and hang out and I just felt really safe."

Kim and Kanye are doting parents to four children

Sia also praised Kim for being incredibly protective, adding: "And also, Kim was like, really protective. She’s really protective. If she thought anyone in the group was gonna try to ask me for a selfie or was gonna try to FaceTime their children with me, she was extremely protective. And I was so shocked and also grateful she intervened in a situation that she didn’t need to because it wasn’t actually happening but she thought someone was about to try and exploit me on her property. And I, just, couldn’t believe it.”

Sia has made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and performed at Kourtney's Christmas Eve party in December.

