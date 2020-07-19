Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom face devastating news about beloved dog Mighty The American Idol star and Pirates of the Caribbean actor are proud dog owners to Mighty and Nugget

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are facing the agony of waiting on news of the Pirates of the Caribbean star's beloved dog Mighty, who has been missing since last week. The labradoodle was last seen near the couple's home in Montecito, California, and Katy and Orlando have been pictured out searching for him in the surrounding area. The poodle is chipped on his collar and has a number to call if he is found. Orlando is also offering a financial reward for Mighty's safe return, and urged fans to only send "real info" on social media to avoid further heartache.

Orlando Bloom's beloved pet dog Mighty is still missing

In a now-deleted post, Orlando wrote: "MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito, California. He is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward. "Please only send REAL INFO – my heart is already broken so please don't add insult to injury."

Mighty often features in photos with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on social media

Orlando has since shared a motivational message on Instagram in dedication to his beloved dog. He posted the words of Daisaku Ikeda, sharing their daily encouragement on Friday. It read: "Life isn't always smooth. If It were, we would never grow and develop as human beings. "If we succeed, we are envied, if we fail, we are ridiculed and attacked. Sadly, this is how people are. Unexpected grief and suffering may lie ahead of you.

Orlando and Katy Perry FaceTiming with their beloved dogs Mighty and Nugget in November

"But it is precisely when you encounter such trying times that you must not be defeated. Never give up. Never retreat." Orlando captioned the post: "This one's for Mighty" alongside a praying hand emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post to send their support to the star, with one writing: "Hope you find him soon!" while another wrote: "Mighty will come to you safe and sound!" A third added: "Hope you find your adorable puppy soon. I remember when I lost my cat and he was gone for three months and then one day poof, he was back."

Mighty is Orlando's much-adored pet, and is often pictured with the actor in photos on Instagram. Katy also has a puppy called Nugget, and the pair previously shared a cute picture of them FaceTiming each other with their dogs, which was captioned: "Together our initials are OK, and that's what it's going to be."

