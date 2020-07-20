Katy Perry throws support behind Orlando Bloom as they continue to look for missing dog Mighty The Pirates of the Caribbean star's beloved dog Mighty has been missing since last week

Katy Perry has publicly shown her support for fiancé Orlando Bloom, following his latest update on his missing dog Mighty. The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message about his beloved pet pooch, who is still missing after getting separated from the celebrity couple last week. Orlando shared a number of pictures of himself with the labradoodle, and described the agonising situation as a "waking nightmare". Orlando wrote: "I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. ⁣ ⁣

Katy Perry threw her support behind Orlando Bloom as he continues to search for Mighty

"I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣ ⁣ Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now.

"I am a devoted father and partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family."

Mighty has been missing since last week

Katy was one of the first to respond, writing on her fiancé's post: "I love you." Orlando's famous friends also sent their support, with Gwyneth Paltrow commenting: "Orly this is so heartbreaking. I'm so sorry," while Mia Maestro wrote: "Oh Orly, sending so much love to you and Mighty. I know how much you adore your boy."

Helena Christensen added: "Sweetest man, I am so so sorry. I know the pain you must feel. I can so relate. I lost my pups for a few hours once and that was enough to tear me apart. I will pray nightly finds his way back to you guys again, the lil one will need him."

Katy and Orlando FaceTiming with their dogs in November

The labradoodle was last seen near the couple's home in Montecito, California, and Katy and Orlando have been pictured out searching for him in the surrounding area over the past few days. Mighty is chipped on his collar and has a number to call if he is found. Orlando is also offering a financial reward for his dog's safe return, and urged fans to only send "real info" on social media to avoid further heartache.

