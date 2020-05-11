Katy Perry showcases growing baby bump in new photo from inside her Beverly Hills home The American Idol judge is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has been rocking some stylish maternity looks over the past few months, and on Sunday the singer posted a photo of herself dressed in a printed wrap dress, which showcased her blossoming baby bump. Katy accessorised with a tan turban and white sliders, looking very much the stylish mum-to-be. The star was pictured sitting in her living room at her home in Beverly Hills, where she is isolating with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Since the lockdown, Katy has transformed her living room into a makeshift television studio for her role on American Idol, and she had pictures of the finalists hanging up on her wall.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they are expecting a girl

On Sunday, Katy celebrated Mother's Day with a special post of her daughter's baby scan, which she shared on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: "When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you're in for it." Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "Aww so cute love you Katy, you're going to be a good mother," while another wrote: "She got it from her mother of course!" A third added: "Thank you for sharing these moments with us."

Katy Perry has been styling her baby bump in some gorgeous outfits

The star has the perfect place to rest during the pandemic, with her home boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars. Katy also owns a £6million guest house down the street within the same gated community in Hidden Hills, which boasts a further four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large garden with a swimming pool, a space that will no doubt come in useful for hosting visitors when the couple welcome their first child together this summer.

The Firework singer is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom

The Firework hitmaker announced her happy baby news in March after dropping the music video for her single Never Worn White, using the footage to unveil her baby bump to her fans. The 35-year-old later discussed her pregnancy in-depth on Instagram Live. "There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy shared. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

