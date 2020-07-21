Jennifer Lopez shares new photo of lookalike daughter Emme inside the family's garden The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is growing up quickly – and is the double of her famous mum! The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new photo of the pre-teen relaxing in the garden, wearing her wavy hair up in a topknot, and clutching onto her phone. The 12-year-old looked stylish dressed in an oversized hoodie and shorts, and fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot. One wrote: "She's your twin!" while another commented: "Emme's curls are so cute." A third added: "She has your smile." J-Lo shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

MORE: What Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are really like behind closed doors

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse inside family's incredible cinema room

During lockdown, Jennifer has been isolating with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins, as well as her soon-to-be stepdaughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, who A-Rod shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer and Alex have been keeping busy during the past few months, and announced on Monday that they have partnered together with telemedicine company Hims & Hers.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter looks just like her famous mum!

The celebrity couple are joining the online healthcare service because they believe in healthcare that is accessible for all. Both J-Lo and A-Rod shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. In a statement about their new line of work, Jennifer told People: "We're always focused on providing for people who grew up the way we did.

READ: Goldie Hawn gets fans talking with new photo of grandson Ryder

"We feel like now we're in a different kind of privilege and our kids are growing up differently, but we remember what it was to grow up not being able to afford decent care.

J-Lo and fiancé Alex Rodriguez with their children in lockdown

"We saw it as a company that was offering a modern approach to health and wellness in a way that was responsible and accessible. It's so great to be part of it."

J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

During the pandemic, Jennifer and Alex have been enjoying spending quality time together with their children. The celebrity couple have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.