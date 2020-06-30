Jennifer Lopez isn't the only star in her family – and on Tuesday she made sure everyone knew just that! The Hustlers star took to Instagram to congratulate her younger sister Lynda, following the release of her first book, AOC. The book is about politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, and is out in November. Lynda – a well-regarded journalist – shared details of the upcoming novel on her own Instagram page, writing: "I am so excited to announce my book, AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s an anthology exploring the impact of AOC, especially in this American moment.

"I hope it inspires you, informs you a little, and helps you consider the voices that don’t always get elevated....Thank you St. Martin’s Press, and thank you to all the fellow authors that also wrote chapters for this book! I can’t wait for you to read it. Out 8/11."

Jennifer Lopez shared the news of her sister Lynda's first book

Jennifer re-posted the news, alongside the message: "So proud of my baby sister on her first book!" Other fans were also quick to comment on Lynda's achievement, with one writing: "Wow!!!! This looks amazing! Will read for sure! What an achievement," while another wrote: "This is awesome! I am going to order it immediately. AOC rocks!"

Lynda isn't the only person in J-Lo's family to have a book coming out. In May, the Let's Get Loud hitmaker announced that her 12-year-old daughter Emme had landed her first book deal. The pre-teen's upcoming book, Lord Help Me, will be available to buy at the end of September and is made up of her daily prayers.

J-Lo and Lynda are incredibly close

Jennifer shared a series of pictures of Emme and a preview of the book cover on Instagram, alongside the caption: "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre-order at the link in my bio."

The book idea had been in the pipeline for several years, and Emme was first pictured with a mock cover of her book in 2018. The Selena actress shared a picture on Instagram of her daughter, then ten, in the back of a limo on her way to a meeting with a publisher in New York. J-Lo wrote: "It's a very special day. Me and Emme are off to our first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book."

