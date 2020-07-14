Marc Anthony has shared some big news on social media this week, as the singer's company, Magnus Media, is set to broaden its horizons with a new partnership with Latin drinks company Beliv. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez's ex shared a screenshot of an article sharing the news, alongside the words: "Excited to share this." In a statement, Marc opened up about his decision behind the deal. He said: "I've had the amazing opportunity to travel around Latin America for over three decades, discovering the unique flavours of each country. I've tasted amazing fruits, with incredible beneficial properties and I want to share that with the world."

He continued: "Partnering with companies like Beliv, allows us to continue to share our beautiful culture in many different ways." Marc founded Magnus Media with talent agent Michel Vega in 2015. The company has many strings to its bow, including music publishing, video creation, and TV production, as well as serving as a talent agency.

Marc Anthony shared the news of his company's latest collaboration

The news follows shortly after Marc shared another achievement with his fans on social media. Over the weekend, he received an ASCAP Award for his single, Parecen Viernes, from his latest album OPUS. The star took to Instagram to share footage of him opening up the box containing his award, and thanked his fans for their continuous support.

During lockdown, Marc is believed to have been isolating at his home in Miami, close to his twins, Emme and Max, who he shares with ex-wife J-Lo. The pair have remained on good terms since their separation and on Father's Day in June, Jennifer paid a sweet tribute to her ex.

The singer has remained on good terms with ex Jennifer Lopez since their split

Alongside several photos of the twins with their dad, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day Flaco! Wishing you the best day today." Marc is also dad to daughter Arianna, and son Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and Christian and Ryan, who he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español. Before the lockdown, the dad-of-six was in the middle of his world tour, which has currently been postponed due to the global pandemic.

