Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme pictured singing in the studio with famous mum

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is following in her mum's footsteps and earlier in the year joined her on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. The pre-teen also accompanied J-Lo on her world tour in 2019, singing a duet to Limitless at a number of the shows. And on Tuesday, the star's voice coach, Stevie Mackey, shared a never-before-seen photo of the mother-daughter duo rehearsing in the studio ahead of the tour. In the picture, Emme was sitting down next to Stevie singing with the microphone in her hand, while her proud mum watched on. "Getting Emme ready for tour," the voice coach captioned the image.

The Hustlers star recalled the special moment Emme first joined her on tour during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. She said: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine."

And while Emme is showing all the signs of becoming a singer in her own right, Jennifer revealed that she had no plans to start a professional career just yet. Talking to Extra TV in February after her Super Bowl performance, the Jenny from the Block singer explained: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Emme with twin brother Max following her performance during J-Lo's world tour

She continued: "I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn’t want to that's fine with me too. But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves. And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter. She flaws me every time, she's an angel."

While Emme is the twin who has joined Jennifer on stage on several occasions, her brother Max is also a talented singer. The little boy showcased his vocal skills during Jennifer's 50th birthday party in July 2019. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from his mum and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez.

