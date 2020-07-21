Dianne Buswell has launched a lifestyle platform of her very own!

The Strictly star's new venture is called Buswellness, and will be available on Instagram and YouTube.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell gives Joe Sugg a lockdown haircut

Buswellness will focus on healthy living, and Dianne has already created bespoke recipes, yoga, pilates, HIIT, strength, barre and dance cardio programmes which will be featured on the exciting new platform and released weekly.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Australian dancer wrote: "Buswellness is coming soon! A YouTube channel dedicated to workouts, positivity and general wellbeing. Here’s a little teaser of what to expect."

Dianne shared the news on Instagram

She added: "Follow the @buswellness to keep up to date with everything Buswellness and join in this wonderful journey with me."

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the news, and flocked to the comment section of Dianne's post to send sweet messages.

"It will be amazing. Congratulations," wrote one. "I'm so excited for this!" added another, while a third noted: "Aw so excited! I can't wait. So proud of you Dianne. Yu've helped me out so much, not only physically but mentally."

Earlier in July, Dianne sparked pregnancy rumours with a cheeky photo.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself and boyfriend Joe Sugg sitting on the roof of their VW Camepervan as they watched the sunset, Dianne wrote: "Just the 3 of us," followed by a heart emoji.

Fans were convinced the post meant that Dianne was expecting, with one replying: "EXCUSE ME! Three?" A second added: "Three? Are you counting the van or is there someone unseen in the picture...?" While a third wrote: "Omg I read that and was like wait are they announcing something???"

We imagine fans will be left disappointed though as it appears the couple were simply referring to their new ride, Chippy, instead of announcing they are expecting their first baby.

