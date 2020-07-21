Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse inside flower-filled garden in LA The Big Little Lies star lives with husband Jim Toth and her three children

Reese Witherspoon has the most beautiful home in LA, where she lives with husband Jim Toth and her three children Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. The Big Little Lies star has been sharing glimpses inside the property over the past few months during lockdown, and recently posted a picture from her gorgeous garden. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself relaxing on a lounder in the spacious outside area, dressed in a pair of oversized heart-shaped sunglasses. In the background of the shot were numerous plant pots with pretty flowers, lined up on the steps leading up to her home.

The Legally Blonde star's garden also has a swimming pool and a swing seat hanging from a tree, which is particularly popular with her youngest child, who was recently pictured balancing from the rope while Reese tried to sit in the chair to do her work.

Reese Witherspoon shared a glimpse inside her beautiful garden

The family also have a beach house in Malibu, which was purchased last summer. The gated two-acre property comprises of a farmhouse as well as a French cottage, complete with a barn and a guest house. There are also horse stables, a riding area and a screening room. Adding to Reese's property portfolio are multiple houses in Nashville, Tennessee, where she grew up.

It's been an exciting time for Reese, whose son Deacon, 16, recently released his first song, Long Run, which he produced with Nina Nesbitt's vocals. The doting mum shared the news of his son's single on Instagram, branding It the "song of the summer."

She also posted a video of herself with Deacon listening to it for the first time since its release, and threatened to join TikTok to make a dance move for it, but to her son's embarrassment.

The Big Little Lies star with son Tennessee at home in LA

Reese is extremely close to her family and often talks with pride about her children in interviews. The star previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

