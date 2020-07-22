Why Kim Kardashian hasn't broken silence yet on Kanye West's tweets The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is active on social media and fans are used to the reality star posting multiple pictures a day on Instagram – ranging from selfies to sweet photos of her children. But since Kanye West's political rally over the weekend, and the series of well-documented tweets about his family life that followed, the Skims founder has taken a temporary step back from the spotlight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's fans are urging her to speak out about Kanye, but it is likely that the star is taking time out of the public eye to concentrate on trying to help her husband, and looking after their young children, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.

The doting mum will also more than likely be waiting for the right time to comment, if she chooses to do so. In a previous episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian reflected on the advice their mum Kris Jenner gave them when it comes to dealing with stories in the media: "She always says, who cares what people say, look forward."

Kim Kardashian's fans are urging her to speak out about Kanye West

In a series of now-deleted tweets posted on Tuesday night, Kanye claimed that Kris and Kim were set to release a statement without his permission. The Yeezy founder also wrote that he had been "trying to get divorced" since Kim met with Meek Mill in a hotel three years ago, as part of her prison reform work.

Earlier in the day, Kanye had shared a video of himself in Wyoming, where he is staying, looking happy and relaxed with his friends, who flew out to visit him to check that he was okay.

Kim and Kanye are doting parents to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Kim and Kanye recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, with the beauty mogul paying a sweet tribute to her husband on social media. The couple began dating several months after Kim split from Kris Humphries, after just 72 days of marriage.

On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim recalled the moment she fell for her husband. She said: "After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and [Kanye] said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show,' he jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me.

"So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?' Like this is what real life is like – love and fun and real support."

