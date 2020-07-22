Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry give devastating update on missing dog Mighty The Pirates of the Caribbean star posted the update on his Instagram

Orlando Bloom posted a devastating update on his social media on Wednesday morning announcing that, after a week of searching, his dog Mighty has sadly passed away. Posting on Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean penned a heartfelt tribute to his pet dog, who went missing last week, leading many to flood the comments section with condolences and well wishes.

MORE: Katy Perry delights fans with latest baby update

The actor, who is expecting his second child with wife Katy Perry, wrote: "Mighty's on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day, the number of completion, we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Katy Perry's baby – from names to due date

Loading the player...

WATCH: The moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out baby's gender

He continued: "I left no stone unturned, crawled thru [sic] all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.

Orlando posted a moving tribute to his dog Mighty

"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A." Katy was one of the first to comment underneath showing her support by simply writing: "I love you" underneath. The California Girls singer also took to Twitter to share the news with her followers, writing: "We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty."

Orlando has a strong bond with the pooch

The labradoodle went missing near the couple's home in Montecito, California, and Katy and Orlando had been pictured searching for him in the surrounding area over the past few days. Orlando also offered a financial reward for his dog's safe return, and urged fans to only send "real info" on social media to avoid further heartache.

Plenty of Orlando's followers took to the comments underneath to share their sorrow. One person wrote: "My heart breaks, I adored that dog and anyone who knows you knows how much Love you had for mighty and he you. Stay strong mister." Another said: "My heart feels for you orlando. I'm truly sorry for your loss!" A third person added: "Sending you love @orlandobloom so sorry to hear your news. There is nothing quite like the love that we feel for our fur-babies. Animals love us unconditionally, and that love is priceless."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.