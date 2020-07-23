Cameron Diaz is a doting mum to six-month-old baby Raddix, who she shares with Good Charlotte star Benji Madden. The celebrity couple are incredibly protective of their daughter's privacy, but on Tuesday, Cameron gave a rare interview about motherhood, and revealed what has surprised her about her parenting style. Chatting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the mother-of-one explained that Raddix was a big fan of all the children's TV shows, something she didn't think she would get her child into before she became a mum. "Let me just tell you, we have Baby Shark on rotation, we have Sesame Street. It's just crazy, we are jamming it out over there," she said.

"You think, 'I will never show my child that music', but you watch there response and they are so taken by it. like 'oh my people!'" she laughed.

Cameron also described motherhood as "heaven" telling Jimmy: "It's been heaven. It goes so fast. You really understand that, people have always said to me 'really enjoy the time' and literally every single day, there's leaps and bounds and these things happen, and she's not the same baby she was yesterday."

Cameron Diaz opened up about parenting baby daughter Raddix

"It's so gratifying to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help her be her. It's just amazing. We are just so happy," Cameron added.

Raddix already has great taste in music too! Cameron revealed that whenever they are driving in the car, the little girl kicks her legs to the sound of the beat. "When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Afro-Cuban music, and she's kicking her little legs," she said.

Cameron shares baby Raddix with Good Charlotte's Benji Madden

Benji is even writing songs for his daughter. "She just loves it, she looks at her daddy and she loves him so much. She thinks he's the bee's knees," Cameron gushed.

Baby Raddix's arrival was announced by Cameron and Benji on their respective Instagram accounts at the beginning of January. The news came as a surprise to fans, who were delighted for the couple.

According to People, Raddix was born in December. The newborn's birth certificate states that she arrived on 30 December, and her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. The baby is a new cousin for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's children Harlow and Sparrow, who are also kept out of the spotlight by their protective parents.

