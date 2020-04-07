Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's world changed at the end of December when they became first-time parents to baby Raddix. Their happy news was celebrated by their friends and family, including Benji's Good Charlotte bandmates. The popular band recently celebrated their 24th anniversary, and Benji reflected on his family life and the changes that have occurred over the past two decades in a heartfelt post. Alongside a picture of his band, the dad-of-one wrote: "Happy 24th birthday GC. I love you my brothers who have been through this life together, from being kids who knew nothing, to young men just trying to our best, to men with loving families, that have all become a family we created together. Very grateful and full heart reflecting on this."

While Cameron and Benji are keeping their daughter out of the public eye, the doting dad has shared a number of tributes to the four-month-old on social media. Most recently, the musician shared a picture of an abstract painting on Instagram to mark International Women's Day, and wrote: "Being a girl dad is the best thing ever." He also posted a drawing of a red rose in February, alongside the caption: "My wife and daughter fill me up with so much gratitude. Everyday I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud! Much love and best wishes."

Cameron and Benji welcomed baby Raddix at the end of December

Baby Raddix's arrival was announced by Cameron and Benji on their respective Instagram accounts at the beginning of January. The pair shared the same post, which read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." The couple added that their new daughter's privacy is of the utmost importance: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD." They signed off the announcement with well wishes, saying: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

According to People, Raddix was born in December. The newborn's birth certificate states that she arrived on 30 December, and her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. The baby is a new cousin for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's children Harlow and Sparrow, who are also kept out of the spotlight by their protective parents.