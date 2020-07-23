Katy Perry gives details on wedding to Orlando Bloom ahead of their baby's arrival The American Idol star is expecting her first child with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor

Katy Perry has opened up about her future wedding to fiancé Orlando Bloom in a new interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday morning. The Smile hitmaker was asked by Howard: "What about marrying this Orlando? This COVID is mucking everything up," to which she responded: "Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child. And that's what's coming up right now!" Katy also gave Howard and co-host Robin Quivers a glimpse of her growing baby bump during the video interview: "When that baby comes out, they aren't going to care their mum is Katy Perry, they are just going to be like 'feed me'" she said.

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out the gender of their baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day

Katy also praised Orlando for being there for her during her battle with depression. "He is the only one that can handle it," she said. "I showed him all of it—and I still test him, he still shows up, he still is not fazed by it—and that is why he is perfect for me."

This week, it's been Katy's turn to support Orlando, following the devastating death of his beloved dog Mighty. The labradoodle went missing last week close to the couple's home in California.

The American Idol star is expecting her first baby and is due anytime now

Despite their best efforts to find Mighty, on Tuesday, Orlando shared the heartbreaking news that his dog's collar had been found, and confirmed that he had died. Paying tribute to his dog, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a series of photos of them together from over the years, including a video of himself getting a tattoo in memory of Mighty.

The celebrity couple are expecting a little girl

He wrote: "Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed.

"Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A's.

"Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother."

Katy publicly showed her support for Orlando by posting his heartfelt message on Instagram, alongside the message: "We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts."

