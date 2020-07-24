Robbie Williams reveals Ayda Field's most annoying trait

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field released their latest podcast episode this week and the duo recorded it accompanied by a very special guest – Gwen Field.

The trio had a lovely conversation about Gwen's devastating cervical cancer diagnosis, with the 70-year-old opening up about the moment she was told of her illness and how she has coped through COVID-19.

Robbie revealed he finds it annoying when Ayda leaves doors open

As always though, during the heart wrenching conversation, which at times was very comical, Robbie and Ayda got into a little tiff when the singer revealed his wife's worst trait.

"Things that annoy me about you," he told Ayda.

"Oh, let's not do that again, we'll get into a domestic in front of Gwen," Ayda quickly said.

Robbie clearly didn't mind that his mother-in-law was present and continued: "Yeah, but I want to figure out why you do this…leaving doors open."

The couple were joined by Gwen, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year

Ayda, 41, was left confused and asked her husband to explain himself, to which he added: "Like, for example, when you leave the bedroom, you just leave the door open."

"Can I just say something? You do the exact same thing," she said in her defence. "You walk out and you do and then there is noise and ohh… you do. You 100% do. It's going to be a she said/he said on this one."

Robbie hilariously fought back, saying: "It will be a she said a lie, he said a truth. That's what it'll be."

Not happy with her husband's complaint, Ayda revealed one of Robbie's worst traits. "You know when you shave your head? Can you clean up the hair on the floor?" she cheekily told him.

"Yeah I do, why don't you just like I do, go: 'I'm a bad person and I'm trying to be better.' When I say things to you, you instantly have things to say back," an annoyed Robbie said.

Trying to calm things down, Ayda revealed: "A pet peeve of yours that I do is not turn off the lights all the time. And that is something I do do, but the door thing… nah. Keep on moving Rob."

Not giving up, 46-year-old singer added: "I will love you through all of your blind spots. You do leave doors open."