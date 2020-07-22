Ayda Field was rather unamused after she failed to raise an eyebrow from her husband Robbie Williams just moments before they went to bed. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snap, the 41-year-old revealed she was prepping her face with coffee beans as a pre-bedtime ritual.

MORE: Ayda Field shows off flawless physique after ab workout

"Coffee scrub face mask… needless to say @robbiewilliams is really turned on," she joked. The funny picture showed the British singer completely chilled out in bed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field and Robbie Williams share glimpse of their date night

Over the past few months, the celebrity couple have been offering some light-hearted entertainment to people's lives amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. From their podcasts to funny family videos, the stars have certainly kept their fans motivated.

SEE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three luxurious homes

Meanwhile, last month, Ayda opened up to HELLO! about life in lockdown, and how she noticed the importance of staying active. "I think for Rob and for myself, for mental health, I just think it's so important, especially in quarantine to have that outlet," she explained.

The Loose Women star shared this snap

Staying fit has also rubbed off onto seven-year-old Teddy. "My daughter, I'm so impressed, for a couple of years now I've tried to get them to go on walks with me and we'll get about five minutes in and they'll go, 'I can't do it,' and I feel like mean mum going, 'Come on, you can do it,'" she explained.

"But in quarantine, my daughter decided that she wanted to go on a hike every morning before school. So she completely, self-motivated, she likes to be at the top of the mountain and have peanut butter toast, and take a deep breath before she starts her day. I just felt like, as a parent, it was so rewarding to give her that gift of exercise and nature and well-being and self-care."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.