Robbie Williams reveals he didn't want children with Ayda Field The couple are now parents to Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field like to get candid on their podcast (Staying) At Home With The Williamses and this week the topic of conversation was their four children.

The singer, 46, opened up to fans about lockdown and revealed that his and Ayda's children "are flourishing in quarantine" before admitting that he initially didn't want to be a father.

The couple welcomed their fourth child, Beau, in February

"They are really flourishing in quarantine. I think our seven-year-old Teddy will remember this happened. I don't think Charlie as a five-year-old will remember this particular moment in his life," Robbie said.

He later added: "I'm with the kids every day, and I'm with you every day and I love it, and it's beautiful."

Robbie then got sentimental and confessed to listeners that he is even more in love with Ayda now than on their wedding day but admitted that despite getting along during lockdown there won't be a COVID baby – something they both agree on.

Ayda has said that Robbie is a great dad to his kids

"We both want the same things now, because when I got together with you I can remember talking to Don Black and I can remember talking to him about his relationship with his lovely wife and I was saying 'Well, how do you do it?' and he said 'Well, we both want the same things' and at the time I remember thinking 'Oh [expletive], I don't want the same thing as Ayda, I want [her], but I don't want the family', for many reasons."

He continued: "How can I raise someone when I can't raise myself and I come from a broken home? So what is the point of me actually doing this? It wasn't a selfish reason it was a sort of humane reason when I am at war in my own head every single day. And I can't look after myself so how can I justify bringing someone into the world?"

Ayda then asked what the turning point was for him. "What do you think the transition was in your head, because obviously you are a great father, you are wonderful with the kids and those demons don't deter you from being an incredible parent. What was the aha moment when you went 'I can'? she asked him.

The singer with his daughter Coco

"Necessity," he admitted, before adding: "It's that moment when Teddy just looked at me and the universe looked at me. And just that connection of this overwhelming euphoric feeling higher than any drug, and more real than any pill or any powder or alcohol. And I think in that moment I got it. The first year I was terrified.

"Having kids has been the making of me. My life is fuller, I am more consistent, more present, more refined, more content," he sweetly said of having Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau.