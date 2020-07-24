Victoria Beckham shares important message from Italian holiday The former Spice Girl shared the message on Instagram

Victoria Beckham took time out from her holiday in Italy to share an important message with her fans – girl power!

The designer shared a photo of her daughter Harper's arm adorned with bracelets, one of which read: "girl power", a clear nod to her girl bands days.

The other two read "believe" and "blessed".

But that's not all, taking to Instagram again on Friday, the former Spice Girl brought an important cause to the attention of her followers when she promoted Crafts Council.

Alongside a photo of pens, colourful paint and white paper with a heart drawn on it, the mother-of-four wrote: "Love this idea from @craftscouncil. The #letscraft appeal is raising money to support families in need over the summer holidays by sending them lovely individual art packs."

Crafts Council is an organisation that "supports contemporary craft in the UK and beyond", and its latest initiative has inspired Instagram users to share their own work on social media.

Victoria is known for encouraging her children to express their artistic side, and even shared an impressive image of Harper's crafty creations earlier in the week.

Posting a snap of four stones that her daughter had painted, it's clear that Victoria and her husband David Beckham's little girl has inherited her mother's creative streak.

One of the rocks featured the colours of the Italian flag, while on another Harper had painted blue skies, a bright sun and a tree.

A third featured a smiling pineapple, and on the fourth and final stone was a plant.

The Beckham family are currently lapping up the Italian sunshine, having jetted off abroad on Sunday, with newly-engaged Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Anne Peltz joining them, too.

The brood are enjoying a break in Puglia and have been spotted cycling to the beach together. It's thought that they are staying in a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia.

