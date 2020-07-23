Victoria Beckham proves Harper is shaping up to be a talented painter The star showed off Harper's work on Instagram

Victoria Beckham has proved that her nine-year-old daughter Harper is shaping up to be a seriously talented painter!

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl, who is currently holidaying in Italy with her family, shared a photo of four stones that her daughter had painted, and they're sure to leave you impressed.

One featured the colours of the Italian flag, while on another Harper had painted blue skies, a bright sun and a tree. A third rock featured a smiling pumpkin, and on the fourth and final stone was a plant.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares rare video of Harper dancing

Doting mum Victoria also added the caption: "Nice artwork Harper. Kisses from Italy."

One thing's for sure, the designer certainly isn't the only creative member of the Beckham clan!

Victoria showed off her daughter's talents on Instagram

It was revealed that the Beckham family had jetted off to Italy on Sunday, with newly-engaged Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Anne Peltz joining them, too.

The brood are enjoying a break in Puglia and have been spotted cycling to the beach together. It's thought that they are staying in a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia.

Victoria, David and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz self-isolated at their Cotswolds home for the entirety of the coronavirus lockdown, while Brooklyn stayed in New York before returning to the UK with Nicola and announcing their engagement news.

On Wednesday, Victoria shared a glamorous photo from her sunny holiday, and she looked absolutely incredible in a yellow bikini.

Lounging on her sunbed in the gorgeous selfie, she wrote on Instagram: "Perfect summer mornings… in my new shade of Bitten Lip Tint from @victoriabeckhambeauty, Chérie! And #VBEyewear x vb."

