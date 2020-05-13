Maura Higgins has defended her friendship with her Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou, who recently confirmed he had parted ways from his wife Carlotta Edwards. Earlier this year, the Love Island star was linked to the professional skater, but both have since rubbished the romance rumours. During a Q&A on Instagram, Maura told her followers: "It doesn't bother me. We're in 2020 and a man and woman cannot just be friends..."

The 29-year-old, who announced her split from Curtis Pritchard in March, was then asked if she would ever return to Love Island. To which, the TV star replied: "Well, to be honest, I need a man. So maybe I'll go back in next year, you never know."

Last month, Alexander revealed that he and Carlotta were no longer an item after four years of marriage. The professional skater, 28, took to Instagram stories to share the sad news, describing the past few weeks as "tough" for him. In a statement shared on Instagram stories, Alexander said: "I'm sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but it's been a tough time for me personally. Carlotta and I have separated."

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou have denied the romance claims

"Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us," he added. "I'm looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let's all say home and stay safe." Fellow skater Carlotta, 30, is yet to break her silence as she continues to self-isolate with her family in Calgary, Canada, while Alexander remains in London.

