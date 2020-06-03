Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fury are in shock following the sudden death of their new puppy. Tommy bought the Pomeranian just last week as a 21st birthday present for his girlfriend. But Molly-Mae has now revealed that the puppy has passed away after a short illness. In a statement on her Instagram Stories, the devastated reality star wrote: "Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this - Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tonny Fury pictured with their puppy just days ago

"Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe."

MORE: 11 celebrities living in lockdown with their parents

She continued: "We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts. Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far, far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and overcome this awful situation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague suffers a broken nose

"We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy."

MORE: 13 celebrity splits and divorces during lockdown

The couple had already set up an Instagram account for the Pomeranian at @mrchaibear, which attracted more than 147,000 followers in a matter of days. Pictures shared just one day ago showed the puppy rolling around on his back and playing with a panda teddy.

The couple shared this photo of Mr Chai on Tuesday

Molly-Mae and boxer Tommy – brother of Tyson Fury - met on the 2019 edition of the hit ITV2 dating show Love Island, where they came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea. After leaving the villa, the couple quickly moved into together in Manchester into the open-plan flat they now share.