Molly Mae Hague has been left in agony after a play fight with her boyfriend Tommy Fury went horribly wrong on Tuesday. The former Love Island star claimed that the boxer accidentally broke her nose when he playfully threw a giant teddy bear at her, causing her phone to smash into her face and injure her. Sharing the uncomfortable moment in a clip on her Instagram Stories, Molly can be heard screaming in pain as the bear hits her face before the video cuts out. Uploading the clip, she wrote: "I'm not even joking when I say he's just broken my nose. Phone smashed straight into it. Happy Tuesday."

WATCH: Tommy Fury accidentally breaks Molly Mae's nose in play fight gone wrong

She later shared another video of her face after the accident, showing off her bruised nose and telling her followers she was "not ok". Molly and Tommy are currently self-isolating in their Manchester home amid the coronavirus pandemic and have been keeping themselves busy by going on walks and interacting with their fans on social media.

Molly Mae confessed she wasn't 'ok' after the accident

Earlier this month, the TV star admitted that she has relaxed her exercise regime and has actually gained weight since leaving the Love Island villa last year. "Since coming out of the villa, I've put on two stone," she said in an Instagram video. "Even though it might not look like it! And that is because I've not trained, I've not watched what I've been eating and I've stopped exercising - before that, I was exercising every day. I just stopped because I had work to focus on."

She added: "It's fine, I put on some weight, and I always say this to my family: I'm the happiest I've ever been! I'm the happiest I've ever been and it's the most I've ever weighed, so it does correlate."

