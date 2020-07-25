Stacey Solomon reveals surprising reason for Instagram break

Stacey Solomon told her followers on Saturday that she would be off of social media until Monday, and you'll be surprised to hear the reason why.

The Loose Women star revealed that she is taking her sons to a Pokémon festival, where she'll be "hunting Pokémon". How intriguing!

The mother-of-three explained in an Instagram video: "I'm going to be off my stories this weekend because there's this Pokémon festival. So I'm going to be Pokémon hunting."

Stacey made the reveal on Instagram

Stacey then wrote: "I'm going to be off my stories this weekend because there's a big Pokémon weekend. The boys are so, so, so excited so no time for videos, I'll just be hunting Pokémon. Love you all to the moon and back, see you on Monday."

What a shame, we'd love to see Stacey and her boys catching some Pokémon!

It's been a bittersweet week for the star, whose partner Joe Swash has left home for a while to take his son Harry on holiday.

Needless to say, the 30-year-old was left feeling a little glum after her boyfriend's departure, and opened up to her Instagram followers.

Alongside a sweet family photo, Stacey wrote: "Joe's off on an adventure with his biggest pickle late tonight so we had all the cuddles today because we will miss them both soooooo much.

!It's always hard to be without them but we know how special it will be and how important it is for them... We love you to the moon and back boys have the best holiday EVER. And when you get back be prepared for the amount of Fejkas I may have collected... Don't worry I'll make it up to you in animal snacks."

