Stacey Solomon has had her first manicure in five months!

The Loose Women star couldn't help but share a series of exciting clips of the moment on Instagram, and we can't say we blame her.

The mother-of-three explained: "I'm getting my nails done properly for the first time in five months. I'm so excited. It's been far too long."

Stacey's nails before her manicure

A nail technician could be seen sitting in Stacey's kitchen behind a large plastic screen.

Stacey added: "Oh my goodness I can't tell you how excited I am to see this face today. Pickle is with daddy in the garden and I'm finally getting my nails done properly."

Stacey showed off her nail transformation

Next, the 30-year-old showed off her immaculate French manicure, and we couldn't believe that those were Stacey's own nails!

"Put a fake nail on the end because it broke, but the rest of them are all my nails. They got so long in lockdown. OMG I can’t wait to do a montage," the TV star gushed.

Stacey certainly deserved a little pampering, after she hilariously revealed on Loose Women this week that her partner Joe Swash had been forced to sleep in the shed on Saturday night after returning from a boozy night out to found the house completely locked up. Sounds like a stressful night!

"Shock of my life. Last night he went out for his sister's 30th and I thought he'd stayed out with his friends and family at someone's house," Stacey began to explain.

"No, I was in the garden," Joe quickly added.

"Turns out he came home and he couldn't get in the house because we were all asleep. So he slept in the shed!" she continued whilst struggling to contain her laughter.

The former X Factor star later shared a small clip of Joe inside the family kitchen looking very tired and breathing deeply. "He's so hungover and it's bringing me joy… Now he's worrying about what he could have caught from drinking from the hose," Stacey told her fans.

