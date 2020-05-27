Joe Swash tells partner Stacey Solomon off for buying furniture in hilarious video

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she and partner Joe Swash had embarked on a "road trip" to the click and collect counter with the kids, and in the hilarious clip, Dancing on Ice winner Joe can be heard jokingly telling off the Loose Women star for buying a surprising piece of furniture – a shelf ladder!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon captures son Rex's huge new milestone

Stacey and Joe could be seen sitting in the front of their car as the doting mum revealed that her children were "loving this road trip," adding that Joe was "not happy". Joe could then be heard saying: "Tell them what you bought."

It was then that a giggling Stacey revealed: "I had to pop into B&M to get some essentials they didn’t have in ASDA, and I may have bought a…" Before the former X Factor star could finish, Joe interrupted: "Ladder shelf! What the hell is a ladder shelf?"

Stacey's new purchase

Stacey quipped back: "It’s a shelf that looks like a ladder. We needed it," before TV star Joe asked: "Who needs a ladder shelf?" Once back home, the mother-of-three shared videos of herself assembling the piece of furniture, and we have to say, it's a seriously chic addition to her already stylish home!

What's more, the singer also revealed that the ladder shelf had only cost her £25, which comes as no surprise, as she is fast becoming known for her excellent eye for bargains, as she proved on Tuesday when she shared a video of her son Rex, who recently turned one, enjoying his very messy smoothie bowl with the help of a clever bib from BIBaDO.

The little boy could be seen tucking into his strawberry, banana and orange breakfast dressed in a big green overall which covered his arms and body and wrapped around the table of his high chair. And with the help of the long elasticated sleeves, it was guaranteed that no food could escape down his clothes - how clever! While Rex's cute striped design was covered with colourful dinosaurs and cars, the brand also stocks several other styles, including pink starfish, yellow watermelons and purple owls, all for £19.95.

