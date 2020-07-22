Stacey Solomon's immaculate fridge is out of this world The Loose Women star shared a photo on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shared the most adorable video of her and partner Joe Swash's one-year-old son Rex cheekily rifling through the family's fridge, and although we couldn't help but giggle at the little boy's antics, we were more obsessed with the Loose Women star's immaculate fridge!

Each shelf featured fruit and vegetables neatly separated and packed into clear, labelled trays.

On the top shelf, chopped vegetables for soup and chopped vegetables for salad were visible, and the shelf below was entirely dedicated to tomatoes, or as Stacey's labels read, 'toms'.

How impressive is that fridge!

On a third shelf sat fruit, peas and veg, and the bottom shelf housed more fruit.

There was even an entire tray piled with butter and vegetables still in their packaging – how organised!

As for Rex, the little boy could be seen rummaging through the fridge as doting mum Stacey told the camera: "My little fridge raider. Excuse me. No, shall we mind our fingers? Where's that arm going? Get out of it you."

The 30-year-old also added a caption that read: "I can never open the fridge alone. It looked like his arm was about to disappear."

The former X Factor star shares a beautiful home with Joe, and often shares photos of it on her Instagram.

Just last week, Stacey revealed that she'd given her laundry room a jaw-dropping makeover, adding that the space is now called the 'pink room'.

Featuring pink jars in which she stores her detergent and fabric conditioner and pastel coloured crochet baskets for clean clothes, Stacey's laundry room might just be the most Instagrammable place in the entire house!

