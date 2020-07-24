Gordon Ramsay shocks fans with new photo of son Oscar The star sent fans into meltdown

Gordon Ramsay posted a heart-melting new photo of his one-year-old son on Friday, and fans could not get over how cute the little boy is.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay delights fans with fabulous news

Dressed in a stripy top and sweet dungarees, Gordon even added an adorable caption to the post, writing: "Ready for the weekend with my best mate."

Fans were obsessed with the photo

The Hell's Kitchen star's snap sent fans into meltdown, with many rushing to the comment section of Gordon's post to gush about Oscar's cuteness.

"OMG, he's so cute!" exclaimed one, with a second follower echoing: "Why is he so cute and cuddly? I’m obsessed!"

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is his ultimate mini-me in adorable video

Others couldn't help but point out how much Oscar looks like his famous dad. "Mini Gordon," noted one. Another pointed out: "He looks like you!"

Gordon often shares sweet photos of his little boy

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for Gordon, who announced on Tuesday that he and his team were in the process of completing a brand new outdoor terrace at his London restaurant Petrus.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the father-of-five wrote: "Coming soon… our brand new terrace at @PetrusByGordonRamsay. Michelin starred outdoor dining in the heart of London... it just doesn't get better than that!"

Fans certainly seemed to agree, and rushed to the comment section of his post to express their excitement.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay impresses fans with important message about restaurants

"Wow," wrote one, with another adding: "Amazing." A third gushed: "Yassss!"

Gordon also shared a clip of the beautiful outdoor space, featuring smart round tables draped in pristine table cloths, all socially distanced across a white tiled terrace.

Outdoor heaters were also visible, making it the perfect al fresco spot no matter what the weather.

Looks like the place to be this summer!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.