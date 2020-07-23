A timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship The famous couple have known each other for years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making headlines recently after Kanye took to Twitter with a series of troubling claims following his political rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

Kim has since issued a statement calling for empathy while the family works through this difficult time, proving that she's always there for Kanye no matter what.

But this isn't the first time that the pair have faced difficulties, and as this relationship timeline shows, they always come through their issues stronger than ever.

2003 – Kim Kardashian first meets Kanye West

Kim and Kanye first met in 2003, when Kim was dating rapper Ray J. They met through mutual friend Brandy, who Kanye was making a song with at the time.

2010 – Kanye West makes an appearance on Kim and Kourtney Take New York

Kanye and Kim have been friends for more than ten years, with the rapper swinging by the Kardashians' fashion boutique Dash back in 2010.

One thing was clear from the episode, the pair certainly had chemistry!

2012 – Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West's show at Paris Fashion Week

While the pair still hadn't been officially linked in 2012, Kim was seen sitting front row at Kanye's Paris Fashion week show.

2012 – Kanye West name-drops Kim Kardashian

In his song Cold, Kanye reveals that he is in love with Kim, rapping: "And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him."

2012 – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West photographed on a date in London

Kim and Kanye seemed to make things official shortly after Paris Fashion Week, when they were seen holding hands on their way to Mayfair's Hakkasan restaurant in May.

2012 - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the BET Awards together

Kim and Kanye were all smiles at the 2012 BET Awards, where they looked loved up in front of the camera. Around this time, Kanye also attends Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower.

2012 - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy a trip to Mexico

Although no official photographs were published at the time, Kim recently shared this photo of herself and Kanye on Instagram, revealing that it was from a holiday to Mexico that they had enjoyed that year.

2013 – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announce they are expecting their first child

Not only did Kim announce that she was pregnant, but the reality star also finalised her divorce from Kris Humphries.

She wrote in a blog post that year: "It's true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us."

2013 – Kim Kardashian attends her first MET Gala

Kim walked the MET Gala carpet for the first time with Kanye, showing off her baby bump in a beautiful Givenchy dress.

2013 – North West is born

The famous couple welcome their daughter North into the world in June!

2013 – Kanye West proposes to Kim Kardashian

In October, Kanye pops the question while the entire Kardashian family is in San Francisco, even renting out the AT&T baseball stadium to do so!

2014 – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian get married

Kim and Kanye tie the knot in a beautiful wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy on 24 May.

2015 - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the 57th Annual Grammys

Kimye look more in love than ever

2015 – Kim Kardashian announces she is expecting her second child

12 months after her spectacular wedding, Kim announced that she and Kanye were going to have another baby.

2015 – Saint West is born

The Kardashian-West's second child, Saint, arrives on 5 December.

2016 – Kim Kardashian is robbed in Paris

Kim was robbed at gunpoint during Paris fashion week, when thieves stole a £3.9million diamond ring and two Cartier bracelets.

2016 – A tough time for Kim and Kanye

Following Kim's robbery, the doting mum takes a break from social media, while Kanye is reportedly hospitalised for "temporary psychosis".

2017 – Kim and Kanye's Christmas card

Kim, Kanye, Saint and North all appear on the annual Kardashian Christmas card, proving they are a united front.

2018 – Chicago West is born

Kimye welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate on 15 January.

2018 – Kim and Kanye return to Paris

Kim returns to the City of Light for the first time following the 2016 robbery, and the fashionable pair capture the world's attention.

2019 – Psalm West is born

The couple welcomes their youngest child, Psalm, on 10 May. The little boy was also born via surrogacy, and Kim almost missed her fourth child's birth as she attended the MET Gala.

2019 – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West renew their wedding vows

In October, Kim and Kanye renewed their wedding vows, with Kim saying: "You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love."

2020 – Fans start to worry about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

As reports start to circle that the pair have been "at each other's throats" during lockdown, speculation that Kim and Kanye are having marriage troubles is rife.

2020 – Kanye West's Twitter rant

On July 22, Kanye took to Twitter to say that he had been trying to divorce Kim for close to two years. He also made claims that Kris Jenner had been refusing to answer his calls, however has since deleted those tweets.

2020 – Kim Kardashian issues statement on Kanye's mental health

Kim opened up about her husband's erratic behaviour for the first time in an emotional Instagram post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star acknowledged her husband is having a bipolar episode and asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.

She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true."

