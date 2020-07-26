Eamonn Holmes buys new car - but denies it's for wife Ruth Langsford The This Morning co-hosts have been married since 2010

Eamonn Holmes sparked debate on Sunday when he posted a photo of a car he was thinking of buying. The presenter took to Instagram, where he shared the snap of a very smart car interior, fitted with white leather seats.

The Range Rover logo could be seen on the dashboard, and Eamonn included a quip about the car's brand name in the caption, writing: "Just love this interior... What do u think?

"Test driving a lot of new vehicles recently... very impressed with what I've Discovered here." One of the star's fans wondered if he might be treating his wife and This Morning co-presenter Ruth Langsford, commenting: "Are you buying this for your lovely Ruth?"

READ: Eamonn Holmes announces exciting news – and fans have questions

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford defended by fans after Eamonn Holmes makes rude comment about her

Eamonn denied this, however, writing in response: "She has her own..." The former GMTV frontman's other followers mostly approved of his taste, with their comments including: "Yes agree, gorgeous interior - so classy light and airy feel! I’m a wee bit biased though, we’ve just acquired a lovely Range Rover" and: "That looks stunning!! What a chariot!"

Eamonn told his fans that he was considering buying a new car

Other fans, however, recommended their favourite cars, urging Eamonn to try a Tesla or a Mercedes instead. And a couple sounded a note of caution about the light exterior, with one writing: "White wouldn’t stay that colour with my family and dog." Whichever make and model Eamonn eventually decides on, however, he'll no doubt follow the advice of one of his most supportive followers, who gushed: "Treat yourself mate, you’ve worked hard enough."

MORE: Fans say Eamonn Holmes looks years younger after lockdown haircut

Eamonn might not have treated Ruth this time round, but he is a doting husband to his wife, who he married in 2010. The couple share 18-year-old son Jack and the family lives in a spacious home in Surrey.

On their wedding anniversary last month, Ruth shared photos and videos to social media which showed off the gorgeous cake and balloons she had received from Eamonn, which she captioned: "What a wonderful romantic you are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.