Eamonn Holmes announces exciting news – and fans have questions The This Morning star made the reveal on Instagram

Eamonn Holmes is one lucky man, the This Morning star revealed on Thursday that he's about to hop on a plane!

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn shared a clip of himself sitting in the very empty departure lounge at Heathrow.

The doting dad wore a facemask, and also revealed that the seats opposite him had been fitted with signs that read: "Do not use this seat. Keep your distance."

He added the caption: "Leaving on a Jet plane… The new norm . #Heathrow eerily quiet - No wonder."

Needless to say, fans only had one question on their lips: where is Eamonn off to?

Eamonn shared the post on Instagram

Although many flocked to the comment section of the star's post to ask about his destination, Eamonn has yet to confirm where he's heading, however many followers are convinced he's flying to Ireland.

"Take care, you off to Ireland Mr Holmes?" asked one, with another writing: "Off to Belfast again no doubt?"

It's not the first time that Eamonn has found himself at the airport this month.

Earlier in July, the 60-year-old visited Belfast for a long-overdue family reunion – and the first photo that the presenter shared once stepping off the plane is sure to make you giggle.

Posting a snap of a poster for Tayto crisps, Eamonn wrote: "The first sign that greets you at George Best Airport Belfast. Now that's a proper welcome."

Once more, fans couldn't help but laugh at Eamonn's funny ways, and were also rather impressed with his taste in crisps!

Many replied to his post to gush about Tayto crisps, with one fan commenting: "The best, with bread and a cuppa, nothing like it." A fourth sweetly recalled: "I used to post my daughter a box of Tayto cheese and onion to university in England every month."

