Fans say Eamonn Holmes looks years younger after lockdown haircut It isn't just Ruth Langsford who's had a hair transformation

Eamonn Holmes was inundated with compliments on Thursday after he showcased his very smart lockdown haircut. Before going on air on This Morning, the 60-year-old presenter shared a selfie on Instagram, posing side on to reveal his fresh trim.

"First visit to the Barber's since Lockdown," Eamonn wrote, before referencing the BBC's Huw Edwards. "Might have gone a bit too @huwbbc do you think ? He wears short better than I do."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals secret to her perfect hair

But fans were quick to reassure Eamonn he looked fantastic, with many calling him "suave," "sophisticated," "sharp" and "dashing". One fan compared Ruth Langsford's husband to James Bond, while others went one step further and noted how youthful Eamonn looked.

"You don't age at all," one follower replied, while another agreed, writing: "Makes you look younger." "10 years younger!!!" another commented. "Very handsome and you look 10 years younger, short hair makes you look much younger, love the colour too, very George Clooney," came another reply.

Eamonn showed off his new haircut on Instagram

Eamonn isn't the only one in his household who's treated themselves to a lockdown haircut. As soon as salons were able to open at the beginning of July, his wife Ruth rushed to her favourite hairdressers, Leo Bancroft's salon.

Arriving at 7am, Ruth told fans on Instagram: "Morning, yes I am finally here, I am at Leo Bancroft's Salon in Weybridge. Look I am the only one here at the moment, this is one of the rooms upstairs.

"All socially distanced, I've got my mask… getting these roots done finally, look how dark those are. Can't wait! I've got my own coffee, we're all set, I've got my mask… see you later!"

Hours later, Ruth unveiled her fresh new do, saying: "There we go, all done, back home, blonde highlights done, cut by Leo! I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends that I had to go a little bit shorter but it will grow! Just happy to have my blonde back."

