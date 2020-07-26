Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals what she's most looking forward to after the pandemic The dancer is married to her co-star Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette Manrara has shared one of her biggest dreams for life after the coronavirus pandemic – and fans instantly related. The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a lovely throwback photo of her family enjoying themselves at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The sweet snap featured Janette's parents, brother, and sister, and the star grinned in the middle of the shot as she proudly sported a pair of Mickey Mouse ears! Janette captioned the image: "Counting down the days to get back to the #HappiestPlaceOnEarth w/ the fam! @waltdisneyworld #TakeMeBack #Family [red heart emoji]."

One of her followers responded: "Disney is the best x," and another added: "Disney is my favourite place!" A third confirmed: "This is definitely the #happiestplaceonearth."

Another of Janette's fans shared that they also hoped to return to a Disney theme park soon. They commented: "I love this… me and the girls had a trip planned to Disney[land] Paris in November so hoping it can go ahead." Janette, 36, who hails from Miami, hasn't seen her family since before lockdown, but she did recently get the chance to catch some sunshine abroad.

The dancer and her husband, Strictly co-star Aljaz Skorjanec, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a trip to a luxury resort in Tenerife, where they made the most of the lovely weather and the pool, sharing a series of envy-inducing photos of their holiday to Instagram.

The couple married on July 15 2017 in London, at a star-studded ceremony attended by many Strictly celebrities, from their colleague Anton du Beke to former contestants Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe and Ore Oduba.

Janette and Aljaz then celebrated their wedding again in Florida and in Aljaz's native Slovenia. The 30-year-old is very close to his family, including his sister and her daughter, his young niece Zala.

