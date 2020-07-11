After several long months of lockdown, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have something to look forward to – and they seemed delighted to share the news with fans! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon, Janette posted a short video of the Strictly dancers in the back of a car, each looking at the camera.

Janette wore a grey sweatshirt and a spotted print cloth mash, while her husband sported a black shirt, smart hat, and blue disposable mask. The couple both held their thumbs up at the camera, and Janette captioned the photo: "On our way @trendingtravel.co.uk," adding sun emojis.

WATCH: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share exciting news with fans

The couple, who married in 2017, have been spending lockdown at the London flat they moved into in December 2018. The coronavirus pandemic meant they had to cancel the dance tour they had planned for 2020, although they have since rescheduled for next year.

In the meantime – and before the next series of Strictly starts – the stars are clearly keen to make the most of their time off. While Janette and Aljaz didn't specify where they were headed, it's surely just a matter of time before they visit Aljaz's family in Slovenia, particularly his niece, Zala.

Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz married back in 2017

The couple both dote on the little girl, and last month, the 30-year-old shared several photos of his sister's daughter, posting an emotional message which read: Missing family. This little face… Not a baby any more…Time flies."

The star has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad one day, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

