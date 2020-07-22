Janette Manrara shows off bikini body on romantic holiday with Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly Come Dancing stars celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have only been back in the UK for a couple of days after enjoying a holiday in Tenerife, but the Strictly Come Dancing professionals are continuing to make fans green with envy!

In a throwback snap, Janette showed off her incredible abs as she posed in a brown and white striped bikini for a selfie in their hotel bathroom. While the dancer did not reveal where her swimwear was from, we've found a very similar balconette bikini from H&M which comes to a total of £23 for the top and bottoms - bargain!

She covered up with a pale blue open shirt and a straw hat, with her dark hair tied in a low ponytail to keep her cool. Although she shared several sun-soaked snaps of their trip on Instagram during their stay - including more of her wearing this stunning bikini - Janette did not give fans a glimpse inside their five-star accommodation at Royal Hideaway Corales Suites, until now.

Janette showed off her toned abs in this throwback photo

In the background, wood-panelled walls surround the mirror, while metal taps and pale blue tiles add a rustic yet Mediterranean touch to the interior. The hotel is shaped like a ship and its interior is supposedly inspired by the island's marine corals. As well as beautiful sea views, it offers wellness activities such as yoga or pilates, three heated outdoor and saltwater pools and 10,000 square meters of lush gardens. So we can understand why Janette and Aljaz chose the location to celebrate their third wedding anniversary!

Balconette bikini top, £12.99, bottoms, £9.99, H&M

Professional dancer Janette, 36, marked the special occasion with several loved-up photos, including ones of them kissing in one of the pools before Janette pushed her husband under the water. "Year 1...Year 2...Year 3!! Haha! Happy Anniversary Bučko! I love you, con todo mi corazón!" the caption read.

The Strictly couple celebrate their third wedding anniversary in Tenerife

Several other snaps reveal the couple also sampled some of the food - not only did they enjoy breakfast in a cushioned pod near the beach, but they also toasted their anniversary with a glass of champagne and decadent chocolate and macaroon dessert.

