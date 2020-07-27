Dan Walker has revealed his sadness after his barbeque set finally had its last run. Taking to his social media sites, the BBC Breakfast host asked his followers whether they had any replacement suggestions.

"Sad news... after 18 years of loyal service our BBQ has died," he joked in the caption. "Any suggestions for a replacement? There seem to be far too many to choose from."

His fans rushed to share their suggestions, with one writing: "Get a Weber BBQ, definitely the best." Another remarked: "Get one that uses coal! If you get gas you may as well use your cooker." A third post read: "Get a flatbed grill so quick and easy. Cook a better variety outdoors."

However, one offered an alternative solution, saying: "Maybe think outside the (pizza) box and get an Ooni pizza oven. And then indulge a classic lockdown cliché; sourdough pizza."

Dan shared a snap of his broken BBQ set

Dan, 43, lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and their three children, son Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica. The journalist previously had to clear up confusion over his son's name having previously joked about how much he loves the actor Chuck Norris.

"About 5 years ago I joked in an interview that I loved @chucknorris & I'd name a son after him," he explained on Instagram. ‪"My daft mate now keeps changing my wiki page to claim I have a son called 'Chuck'."

The TV star has fronted BBC Breakfast since 2016

Dan and his wife Sarah have been married for 19 years after tying the knot in 2001. It's believed they both studied at the University of Sheffield back in the nineties. During an interview with the MailOnline in 2018, the broadcaster opened up about his home life with his loved ones.

"My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives – we both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting," he shared, adding: "The kitchen is where we hang out with our children Susie, Jessica and Joe, and Winnie, our cockapoo rescue dog."

