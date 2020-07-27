Kate Garraway has recalled the horrifying details of her car incident, which left her completely shaken on her first trip out with her children amid her husband Derek Draper's health battle in hospital.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning Britain star revealed her car tyre had exploded on a busy motorway. Appearing on Monday's show, the GMB host confessed she is now "at her limit" with what she can deal with right now.

"It's the sort of thing you actually dread," she told colleague Ben Shephard. The mum-of-two was forced to call the police when emergency car rescue left them stranded on the motorway with no hard shoulder for over an hour.

"There's a phrase that God and the universe don't send you anything you can't deal with," she explained. "I'm at my limit. I'm at my absolute limit so if the universe could give me a minute." Kate added: "I've never had it before."

The outing marked Kate's first trip with her kids since her husband was hospitalised. "We were going to meet some friends in Kent. On the way back it suddenly exploded," she continued. "I couldn’t control the car, weird steering, smoke and rubber everywhere. I managed to pull over but it just happened to be where there was no hard shoulder.

Kate updated her fans on the dramatic turn of events on Sunday

"I was nervous of people coming up the inside. I called the AA but that’s when you feel a bit panicked. We were rushing back because we were conscious of getting back to London to check on Derek and my parents were coming for a visit."

However, Kate was full of praise for the police who helped get her family off the motorway and safely home. "We were safe, we got home safely," she shared.

Earlier, Kate shared two pictures from the dramatic turn of events; the first showed her and two police officers standing approximately two metres apart, all wearing face masks and looking concerned, while the second photo showed one of the tires on Kate's car, which looked destroyed.

Kate spoke about the incident with her GMB co-host Ben Shephard

Thanking the police on Instagram, Kate said: "Thanks to our amazing saviours Liz & Mark from @kentpoliceuk who rescued me after a full tyre blow out on the motorway!!!

"Never had one before - utterly terrifying. Managed to keep control of car but couldn’t get off motorway as no hard shoulder & when the AA said they couldn’t come for an hour, then rang after half an hour to say might still be an hour, had no choice but to call the police. They were so brilliant and got us to safety and we are now on way home in taxi, shaken but safe, tow truck on way to car.

"Its first time have taken kids out without Derek too, but we are safe and will update you fully on @gmb with @benshephardofficial tomorrow from 6am."