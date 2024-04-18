Michelle Obama, 60, highlights incredible physique in rainbow dress that gets fans talking

Michelle Obama has always had a fantastic dress sense, and she certainly ensured that she commanded attention with her latest look! The former FLOTUS stepped out in a head-turning rainbow colored Maxhosa dress on Tuesday night to celebrate the release of her book, The Light We Carry, in paperback.

Michelle accessorized her dress with an assortment of gold bangles and oversized hoops, and wore her hair in braids and styled in a side parting, tied up in a neat ponytail.

She posed with a copy of her book in her hand, and in the caption, she wrote: "I filled the pages of The Light We Carry with the wisdom and tools that I’ve found most helpful along my life’s journey.

"And in response, you all have shared some wonderful reflections about your own journeys, too. If you find a point that resonates with you as you’re reading, I hope you’ll share it with me by posting on social media and using #TheLightWeCarry. Photo credit: Sierra Tyler."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love this dress so much," while another wrote: "Cannot get over this look!" A third added: "You look stunning!"

The Light We Carry was released in October 2023 and shares "practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today's highly uncertain world", as per the book's description.

It also: "offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress".

© NBC Michelle Obama has a fabulous sense of style

In her book, she gives a lot of insight into her personal life too, including snippets of her relationship with her family.

Michelle and husband Barack Obama are doting parents to grown-up children Malia and Sasha, and in the book the star reflects on her daughters' close bond.

© Instagram The former FLOTUS often wears stylish dresses

She wrote: "I think that they realize that they have a unique bond because they're the only two who know what they just went through — growing up in the White House with the brightest spotlight in the world on you as you were going through adolescence and puberty. They uniquely know what that means for them.

"I think they become even closer now that they're out on the other side. But yeah, it makes me feel really, really good. Not just that they're living together, but they're thriving together — and they're thriving on their own as individual young women."

© Getty Images Michelle Obama with husband Barack Obama

Michelle and Barack live in Washington D.C. but their daughters are both based in Los Angeles. The sisters live together and their parents regularly go to visit.

In November 2022 during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by Malia and Sasha's house rules, joking: "I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.' So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?"

© Instagram Barack and Michelle are empty nesters

She also told the hosts that they had enjoyed some cocktails at their daughters' home, but that "the martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was." Malia and Sasha have an incredibly close relationship, having both experienced out of the ordinary childhoods growing up in The White House.

And while they are close now, it wasn't always the case. She told Hoda and Jenna: "The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends. I mean, there was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other."

Revealing the advice she gave to her daughters to help mend their relationship, she explained "I said, 'You wait. You know, you are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person and you're going to know that you two share something very unique'.

