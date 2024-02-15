Michelle and Barack Obama's loved-up beach photo on Valentine's Day sparks reaction from fans

Michelle Obama was feeling the love for her husband of more than three decades on Valentine's Day as she offered up a glimpse of their life behind closed doors with a sweet Instagram post.

The former First Lady of the United States of America shared several snapshots with Barack including one from their wedding and some from their time in The White House too.

Amongst the magical images was one of the couple on the beach and they looked down-to-earth with Barack wearing rolled up trousers and both of them carrying their sneakers in their hands while they walked barefoot in the sand.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama," she wrote. "Every year with you gets better and better."

Fans reacted with heartfelt messages as they commented: "This is Love, this is what moms and dads need to teach and show their children. Love lasts," and another added: "The love you have is phenomenal," as a third wrote: "Couldn't love this more."

© Instagram Michelle and Barack celebrated Valentine's Day with throwbacks

The pair are thriving in their lives as empty-nesters and couldn't be more proud of their two grown children, Sasha, 22, and Malia, 25.

Most recently, Malia has been making headlines for stepping into the limelight to showcase her incredible talent as a movie director - and for her sense of humor.

While showcasing her short film, The Heart, at the Utah-based Sundance Film Festival in January, she spoke about the movie and revealed her fun personality at the same time.

She stood before the audience and introduced the flick with a passionate message. "We hope it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are," she said before joking: "The folks who came together to make this film have my heart, pun intended!"

Sasha is also carving out a successful future having graduated from USC last year.

© Getty Images Barack and Michelle's children are grown up now

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in May 2021, Barack was full of praise for his two children after joking that he was concerned that they would end up as "weird kids".

Michelle says Sasha and Malia are "just amazing young women," and called them "compassionate, independent, and responsible".

