Michelle Obama praises rarely-seen lookalike brother as she discusses his bond with husband Barack

Michelle Obama is one proud younger sister, as she took to social media to lavish praise on her older brother Craig Robinson.

The former First Lady of the United States, 60, is only nine months younger than Craig, 61, who is a college basketball coach and broadcaster, a former star player himself for Princeton University in the '80s. He is currently the Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Michelle revealed on Instagram that Craig's new podcast, Ways to Win, in collaboration with coach John Calipari, had finally arrived, and their very first guest is none other than Craig's brother-in-law and Michelle's husband Barack Obama.

The renowned author gushed: "Craig's Ways To Win Podcast from @HigherGroundMedia is out now, and I am so proud of my big brother! Craig has always had the ability to bring out the best in others – including me – and I know listening to this podcast will leave you feeling the same way, too."

She continued: "Each week, he'll join @UKCoachCalipari to share wisdom and lessons about leadership that are helpful not just in sports, but in your daily life."

Michelle unpacked a little more of Craig's bond with Barack, 62, who he counts as a close friend. "In their first episode, Craig and John chat with @BarackObama about his #MarchMadness picks, leadership, and their enduring love for basketball."

Many fans particularly noted how similar the siblings looked, particularly their bright smiles, leaving responses like: "Amazing resemblance," and: "Ouchhhhhhhh!!!! The smile that's a huge resemblance there," as well as: "You both have the same wonderful smile."

Craig and Barack first became friends when the latter began dating Michelle, his colleague at her law firm, and she asked her brother to test out his basketball skills by playing a pickup game in Chicago with him and his friends.

© Getty Images Michelle and Craig have a close sibling bond

That game was seen as a "test" by Craig, who eventually deemed that the former POTUS had "passed," and that anecdote has since been used several times during the Obama presidential campaign as one of his key selling points.

In an interview with Esquire, Craig himself broke it all down, explaining how it all really went down: "When I played basketball with Barack, he was quietly confident, which means he had good self-esteem without being cocky.

© Getty Images The basketball star turned coach and exec has supported his sister and brother-in-law throughout their time in office

"He was certainly a team player – he wasn't a pig, he passed when he was supposed to pass, and he cut when he was supposed to cut. To me, that speaks to a lack of selfishness."

He continued: "He had natural leadership ability, because he didn't just pass me the ball because he was dating my sister. Whenever a player gets tired, he reverts back to the player he truly is. That's how you tell. And we played for hours. That's how I could tell."

© Getty Images Craig developed a friendship with Barack after playing a game together when he first started dating Michelle

When questioned how much a person can really learn about someone through just four hours of basketball, he affirmed: "I think if you ask anyone who plays basketball seriously, they will echo what I am telling you right now. Just from working my own guys out, I can tell everything about each one of those players."

