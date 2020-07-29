Piers Morgan's fans are stunned by his son's similarity to Tom Cruise in new holiday photo The Good Morning Britain star is a proud dad of four

Piers Morgan shared a new photo from his St Tropez getaway on Wednesday – and his followers can't believe how much his son looks like a certain Hollywood star! In the snapshot, the Good Morning Britain presenter's youngest son, 19-year-old Bertie, frowned at a chess set on the table in front of him.

In the background was a lush expanse of lawn dotted with palm trees. Bertie wore an open white shirt, and with his thick dark hair, good looks, and light stubble, he did look ready to star in a remake of Top Gun. One of Piers' fans commented: "At first glance I thought this was Tom Cruise."

Others chimed in: "Same," and: "Me too!" Another of the star's followers teased: "Given the company @piersmorgan has been keeping of late, a game of chess with Tom Cruise is entirely plausible. Mark my words, tomorrow it’ll be a round of Uno with Elton John!"

A couple of fans thought that Piers' son looked like a celebrity a little closer to home, however, with one writing: "No! Looks more like Curtis Prichard from Love Island!" Another agreed: "I thought that too!"

Piers shared the photo of his son playing chess to Instagram

Piers does seem to be making the most of the gorgeous weather and scenery in the South of France, which must feel all the sweeter following months of lockdown in the UK. He has rented a gorgeous villa with his family: wife Celia Walden, sons Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, and daughter Elise, eight.

He's also shared photos of himself enjoying some socially distanced hangouts with his famous friends, including iconic actress Joan Collins and fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, who is staying in the area with her family.

It hasn't been all fun and games for the 55-year-old, however, as he started his six-week break by tearing a tendon in his right leg and now has to use crutches to get around. Sounds like a good excuse to sip cocktails by the pool to us!

