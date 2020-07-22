Piers Morgan's sons come to his rescue after horrific injury The Good Morning Britain star ripped a tendon in his leg

Piers Morgan may be in agony but his three sons made sure they reduced the suffering in the best way possible - by treating him to the most incredible BBQ feast!

MORE: Inside Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan's 2 luxurious homes

The Good Morning Britain host - who is holidaying in France with his eldest children Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert in Saint Tropez - recently told his fans that he ripped a tendon in his leg and how he is now having to use crutches to get around.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan in 60 seconds

And on Tuesday evening, his sons made sure the journalist took it easy by preparing his dinner, which also included copious amounts of wine.

MORE: Is this Piers Morgan's surprising future daughter-in-law?

Sharing a snap of the spread, Piers revealed: "My sons thought I needed cheering up after my ankle injury (or rather, they wanted me to 'stop sulking') so they lit up the BBQ last night with this excellent result..."

The GMB star's sons prepared an amazing feast

Fans of the TV star were quick to wish him a speedy recovery, with one writing: "I'm not a fan of BBQ but that looks delicious. Wishing you a speedy recovery." Another remarked: "Very nice, looking good guys. Have a great time. Xx stay safe. Xx."

GET OUTSIDE: The garden furniture to buy now for your first BBQ of the summer

Piers, 55, shared the news by posting a snapshot of himself in crutches whilst posing with his boys. "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day Two of a six-week holiday)," he shared on Monday.

Piers tore his tendon on day two of his six-week holiday

Piers and his family are currently soaking up the sun in the south of France, while the GMB host makes the most of his summer break from the breakfast show. The Morgans are staying together in a luxury villa in Saint Tropez, with Piers sharing a number of enviable images from the grounds of their mansion.