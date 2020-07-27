Major celebrations for Piers Morgan on his family holiday The Morgans are in the south of France

Piers Morgan has taken to Instagram to share a special message for his eldest child, Spencer. In honour of his son's 27th birthday, the Good Morning Britain star uploaded a photo montage, which included snapshots of Spencer as a child, joking in the caption: "Happy 27th birthday @spencermorgan – it's been an emotional journey for your shades & hair… just a shame you forgot to smile in the top pic."

Spencer himself also marked the occasion on social media. He shared two recent pictures on Instagram – one showing him standing with a drink, and the second posing with a gold and white balloon tower. He wrote: "27 years old. Still single, still can’t drive and still look like I spent 2 years on a desert island... at least I can blame this year on a pandemic."

TV presenter Piers is a proud father to four children. He shares his three sons with ex-wife Marion Shalloe: Spencer, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert. He and his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, are parents to daughter, Elise, who is eight years old.

The Morgan clan are currently enjoying a summer break together in the south of France. Unfortunately for Piers, his holiday got off to a rocky start when he tore a tendon in his right leg on day two.

The 55-year-old shared a snapshot showing himself resting on crutches while posing with his three sons in Saint Tropez. He wrote: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day 2 of a 6-week holiday)."

He recently confirmed to a fan that he was "slowly recovering" and has shared an enviable photo of his “rehab location”. The snapshot, taken from indoors, shows off the beautiful outdoor area of the luxury holiday villa, complete with a pool, sunloungers and statement garden furniture, set against bright blue skies.