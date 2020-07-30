The sweet way Brooklyn Beckham's fianceé Nicola Peltz is bonding with Harper Nicola and Brooklyn are engaged to be married

Nicola Peltz has bonded extremely well with Brooklyn Beckham's family and that was clear to see earlier this week as she and Harper had the best time at Victoria's London store.

Nicola, Brooklyn and Harper are back from the family's Italian holiday and on Wednesday, headed straight to 36 Dover Street – later sharing a picture from their time inside the designer's store.

Nicola and Harper had the best time at Victoria's store

"Had the best girls day with my little sister. @victoriabeckham your store is a dream, " she wrote across an image showing Nicola, 25, and Harper 9, inside the store's changing room.

Brooklyn's fiancée was trying on some of Victoria's latest designs, and looked gorgeous in a £640 bold orange jumper which has been reduced to £256.

Brooklyn's sister and fiancée have the best relationship

It's not the first time the two ladies have shown off their incredible bond. Back in March, as they celebrated Brooklyn's 21st birthday, Nicola shared several pictures from the big party, one showing her and Harper's holding hands. "Dream baby sister," the American actress captioned the shot.

Another picture from the night shows Harper sitting on Nicola's lap as they look at Brooklyn, who is sitting next to them. "The most beautiful night celebrating Brooklyn," she said.

The best moment from the night, however, was when Nicola and her future mother-in-law Victoria were filmed dancing to Gloria Gaynor's I will Survive.

"Learning from the queen herself," the future Mrs Beckham captioned the clip, which was an instant hit with fans.

"Can't get enough of Victoria," one wrote, whilst another one commented: "You dance like her!!!!! (Nicola)."

A third was shocked to notice that Victoria, known for wearing gorgeous heeled shoes most of the time, was indeed wearing flats. "Wearing flats!!!!! Wow!!" they wrote.