Victoria Beckham inspired Brooklyn's engagement ring for Nicola Peltz – and we are speechless Brooklyn proposed to Nicola two weeks ago

Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn is officially engaged to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, and the engagement ring with which he popped the question is truly jaw-dropping.

Brooklyn gave fans a close-up of the ring in a photo on Instagram, showing off an enormous rock which is estimated to feature a 4.5-5 carat diamond.

Brooklyn Beckham showed off Nicola's engagement ring on Instagram

Typically, such an enormous size would retail at approximately £120,000, although it's likely that Brooklyn would have gone one step further with intricate detailing of his choice. The classic emerald diamond is set on a thin, diamond-encrusted band, making for a piece not too dissimilar from Victoria's own engagement ring.

Victoria Beckham owns a similar engagement ring

Shannon Delany-Ron of JamesAllen.com told The Sun, "Brooklyn's mum Victoria loves this style and has a few emerald cut rings in her extensive engagement ring collection as well.

"Nicola's ring looks to be a 4.5-5 carat emerald diamond in a classic solitaire setting on a thin band. Beauty and precision are hallmarks of the emerald cut engagement ring. The cut's long lines give the stone its elegant and sophisticated look. I would estimate the value of the ring to be about £120,000 - £160,000."

Shannon added that emerald cut diamond rings are a timeless style with fans including Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence, all of whom have said shape for their engagement rings.

Brooklyn's mum Victoria owns 14 incredible engagement rings. David first proposed with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond set on a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000. Over the years, Victoria went on to invest in various styles, while David gave her more as gifts. Now, Victoria owns everything from emeralds to rubies and sapphires, and it would come as no surprise should Brooklyn follow in his father's footsteps and add to Nicola's collection with an alternative style sometime soon.

