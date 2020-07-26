Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shocks fans with photo of tornado at Althorp House The 56-year-old shared the picture on his Twitter account

Charles Spencer shocked fans on Saturday as he shared a photo of a tornado at Althorp House. Sharing the surprising picture, he told his fans: "Tornado in the Park at @AlthorpHouse today - photographed by Tim Lemon."

Fans were quick to comment on the incredible snap, with one writing: "Wow..!!! That's scary Charles. Hope all is well & that you are all fine."

Tornado in the Park at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ today - photographed by Tim Lemon. pic.twitter.com/zsn4qHRFpB — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 25, 2020

Charles shared a picture of a tornado that passed through Althorp House on Saturday

Another one commented: "Great shot!! Hoping there was no damage & that you're all ok!" Whilst a third said: "Wow! That looks menacing, hope it didn't do any damage."

Charles often shares a look inside the home on social media, and recently he revealed an eerie video of the gardens that surround it.

As he showed off the extensive lawn on Twitter, Charles wrote, "At the back of the park at @AlthorpHouse – this is where the ancient settlement of 'Ulla's Drop' was, that gave "Althorp" its name. It was apparently wiped out in the 1340s, by the Black Death. You can see shapes on the ground where the medieval houses once stood."

Princess Diana's brother lives at Althorp House with his wife Karen and their children

Unsurprisingly, fans were impressed by the story. One commented, "I bet there are some remarkable finds under there," while another added, "What a beautiful place with many hidden stories!" A third wrote, "In these places the energy of the past prevails. It would be a special hike! Interesting and enigmatic."

This isn't the first time that Charles has shown off the gardens of the home, which span a jaw-dropping 550 acres. He recently posted a photo of endless bushes of blooming lilac lavender framing a set of concrete steps that lead up to another area of lawn, surrounded by concrete walls and plinths.