Charles Spencer has taken to Instagram to share a poignant photo he captured at Althorp House on Wednesday - what would have been Princess Diana's 59th birthday. Rather than share a personal tribute to his late sister, the 56-year-old uploaded a powerful image taken in the grounds of his ancestral home. "Clouds above @althorphouse this evening," he wrote.

Many fans chose to remark on the significance of the image, with one writing: "Wherever she might be, she will always be remember for her open arms for everybody everywhere. We do still miss you SO much Diana xxxxx." Another commented: "A message from your sister on her birthday."

Charles Spencer shared a poignant photo taken at Althorp House

Earlier in the day, Charles shared a touching tribute he received in memory on his late sister. He uploaded a photo showing a bouquet of flowers wrapped in brown paper and placed on a bench in the grounds of Althorp House.

On top of the package was an open greeting card which reads: "Happy Birthday, Diana Princess of Wales. I will always remember you. From the lady who lives near Heathrow, from Vanessa." Alongside the image, Charles, 56, wrote: "Received at @AlthorpHouse today - amazing, and touching."

Charles received a touching message and flowers to mark Diana's birthday

His post was met with an outpouring of love from his followers, with one writing: "That is very sweet, she's remembered kindly by so many. No doubt a poignant day for you. Sending you best wishes." A second simply wrote: "Your sister will never be forgotten."

Princess Diana is laid to rest at Althorp House – her childhood home. Her final resting place is on an island in an ornamental lake known as The Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden. An ancient arboretum stands nearby, which contains trees planted by Prince William and Prince Harry, other members of her family and the Princess herself.

Princess Diana is laid to rest at her childhood home

Althorp House, set in 15,000 acres of Northamptonshire countryside, stands a mile away. In five centuries, 20 generations of the family have been buried in Spencer Chapel - including Diana's father, who died in 1992.