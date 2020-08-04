Jamie Oliver has surprised his fans after sharing a photo of his lookalike sister Anna-Marie in honour of her birthday on Tuesday. Sharing a gorgeous close-up photo of his sibling, the celebrity chef wrote: "Happy birthday to my beloved sister Anna-Marie have a wonderful day babe full of love and some nice cooking!!"

Fans rushed to comment on the similarities between the brother and sister, with one writing: "She looks just like you." Another remarked: "Happy Birthday Anna Marie! What a lovely name for a pretty lady."

Their mother Sally Oliver was also quick to pay tribute, writing on Instagram: "A very happy birthday to our darling daughter, Anna-Marie, who has brought magic and sunshine into our lives!" The two siblings grew up at The Cricketers pub in Essex, and lived there with their parents Sally and Trevor, who still run it now.

The birthday celebration comes on the same day as Jamie announced the launch of his new cooking series. Sharing a video with his wife Jools and their eldest son Buddy, Jamie said: "A massive thank you to my wonderful film crew that did the most amazing job filming my next cooking show, with the TV industry in flux.

Jamie Oliver wished his sister a happy birthday on Tuesday

"It was the first job for many of them post lockdown and I’m truly blessed to work with these wonderful, talented people who are very loyal me and very dedicated to their craft, some of these folks I've worked with for 21 years."

Turning his attention to his loved ones, the celebrity chef continued: "This latest job was shot outside (unless it rained!) over a three week period with my large family who also I must thank.especially @joolsoliver what a star... I really wanted this series to be truly useful to YOU right NOW...

"With a feeling of calm and reflection but also bouncing off of new ideas I've been dreaming up for new family favourites which are simple, tasty, affordable and accessible. I'm really proud of it I'll let you know the exact date of broadcast guys but it's very soon!! big love Jamie O xxXXxx."

Keep Cooking Family Favourites starts on 17 August on Channel 4.